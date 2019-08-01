From folk themes in classical music to the music of Harry Potter and Hogwarts, to Melodies and Monsters, led by Music Director and Conductor Yaacov Bergman, Walla Walla Symphony is ready for its 113th season in 2019-20.
The Symphony Series concerts feature a variety of season ticket packages that allow holder to attend four, five, six or all seven performances.
This year we will welcome back American pianist Simone Dinnerstein, the Eugene Ballet Company and Walla Walla’s own Julia Gish Salerno as part of our season lineup, as well as Grammy Award-winning ensembles Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Chanticleer.
The first offering, “Tradition,” is an exploration of folk themes in classical music on Sept. 24. Accompanied by the Walla Walla Symphony, violinist Julia Gish Salerno will perform Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2. The Symphony will also be joined by Chiquillas Ballet for Daniel Freiberg’s “Candombe” (Dance). The concert will close with Dvorák’s cheerful and lyrical Symphony No. 8.
On Oct. 20, experience the romance, drama and tragedy of “Swan Lake.” The Eugene Ballet Company returns to Walla Walla for two fully-staged performances of Tchaikovsky’s most famous classical ballet, featuring live music, beautiful costumes, full sets and professional lighting.
Kick off the holiday season on Dec. 7 with “Hogwarts for the Holidays.” Two performances of the fun, family-friendly concert will feature the music of Harry Potter and more.
Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet will take the Cordiner Hall stage for a matinee performance on Feb. 9. LAGQ is one of the most multifaceted groups in any genre, bringing a new energy to the concert stage. Take a trip around the world in a single concert with a program featuring Latin, African, Far East, Irish, folk and American Classics music.
On March 1, the Symphony will perform “Melodies and Monsters,” featuring Walla Walla Symphony principal trumpet William Berry as soloist for Haydn’s melodic and virtuosic Trumpet Concerto. It will be paired with Duncan Neilson’s The Monster. Joined by the Whitman College Chamber Singers under the direction of Miles Canaday, director, and enhanced with animated woodcuts by Liz Gil Neilson, The Monster tells the story of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” from the perspective of the monster with the help of animated woodcuts. Also on the program for the afternoon is Elfrida Andrée’s Concert Overture in D Major, a piece that was brought out of obscurity by former Whitman College music professor Susan Pickett.
On April 8 we will present Grammy Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer. Called “the world’s reigning male chorus” by the New Yorker, Chanticleer is known as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition.
For the final concert of the season on May 12, soprano Nicole Greenidge Joseph joins the Symphony for “Perfect Fourths” to perform Richard Strauss’ “Four Last Songs” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4. A native of Portland, Joseph holds degrees in voice from Pacific Lutheran University and the University of Michigan and has performed throughout Michigan and the Pacific Northwest.
This year, patrons can choose the Symphony Series seven-concert subscription that includes tickets to all seven Symphony Series Concerts, or build a subscription with the Symphony Series U-Pick-4, U-Pick-5, or U-Pick-6 subscription packages. Single tickets are on sale and subscribing early is recommended to get the best seats.
In addition to the Symphony Series, two special concerts will be offered.
First, on Nov. 16-17, American pianist Simone Dinnerstein returns to Walla Walla for “Symphony on the Edge” at the Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The program features Philip Glass’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a piece written specifically for Dinnerstein.
It also includes Arvo Pärt’s “Collage sur B-A-C-H” and two pieces by Bach, Keyboard Concerto No. 7 in G minor and Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major.
On Dec. 21, the Symphony will present “‘Tis the Season”, a fun evening of holiday music with Gary Hemenway, Mark Brown, and friends at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
On Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. the annual Free Family Concert and “Foodraiser” will return with “The Orchestra Moves” from Carnegie Hall’s Link Up program.
This concert, conducted by Dr. Paul Luongo, will explore musical movement by looking at the way composers use motif, melodic direction and dynamics.
Admission is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item. A free Instrument Petting Zoo begins at 2 p.m. and gives kids the chance to explore the instruments of the orchestra.
For complete program details and more information, see wwsymphony.org.