How did they do it? Canadian couple Jen Rustemeyer and Grant Baldwin challenged themselves to not purchase food off a store shelf for a full year. Their experiences resulted in “Just Eat It, A Food Waste Story.”
The documentary will screen from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the First Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 73 S. Palouse St.
This is a free event, but there will be a freewill donation for those who would like to support the effort.
The entertaining yet informative documentary “Just Eat It” brings farmers, retailers, inspiring organizations and consumers to the table in a cinematic story that is equal parts education and delicious entertainment.
Aiming to engage the public as well as members, the church is embarking on the educational Meaningful Movies Project for social action, which has affiliate chapters throughout the Northwest.
More about this project, its goals, standards and practices is available at meaningfulmovies.org/.
The format for Meaningful Movie gatherings is to have speakers, whenever possible, who are knowledgeable on the topic to lead the conversation which follows. Organizers will contact local people who work with the Food Bank and others who may come to their attention who may add to the discussion.
The local project is being led by Priscilla Ingebrigtsen, a member of the FCC Missions and Social Concerns Committee, and Rodger Stevens, who has worked with MMP for a number of years at the Vancouver, Wash., chapter.
Organizers are seeking recommendations from church members and the wider community regarding topics for future screenings.
“We are firmly of the opinion that informed citizenship is critically important at this juncture in our nation’s history and that traditional media modalities have understandable and legitimate limitations on what they can do to that end,” according to a release.
“Documentary films have the advantage of delving more deeply into topics utilizing visual images accompanied with commentary from various experts in the relevant fields.”
Locally, social justice documentary films will show at the church on the third Saturday each month at 6 p.m., along with a forum for open community discussions. See also meaningfulmovies.org/neighborhoods/walla-walla/ for more details.