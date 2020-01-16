Meaningful Movies will give a free screening of “Dolores” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday at First Congregational Church, 73 S. Palouse St.
Dolores Huerta is among the most important, yet least known, activists in American history.
An equal partner in co-founding the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez, her enormous contributions have gone largely unrecognized.
Dolores tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Chavez, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the 20th century — and she continues the fight to this day, at 87.
With intimate and unprecedented access to this intensely private mother to 11, the film reveals the raw, personal stakes involved in committing one’s life to social change.
To learn more about the movie or about Meaningful Movies, see meaningfulmovies.org or meaningfulmovies.org/neighborhoods/walla-walla/.