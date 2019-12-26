The Highwomen by The Highwomen/Elektra Records
The Highwomen are four female country artists who have nothing to do with legalized marijuana, Cheech and Chong, The Village People or the Dixie Chicks.
But they are women and they did rewrite the iconic Highwaymen anthem to reflect and spotlight the plight of women during the last 300 years in a 3-minute 30-second song. And it was all done with their honest homage to The Highwaymen and with the permission and blessing of composer Jimmy Webb.
The original song tells the tale of a murdered soldier, a sailor, a dam builder and a starship pilot whose spirits live on past their own mortal lives. All were men.
The Highwomen’s rewrite of that song sings the story of a freedom rider, a Honduran asylum seeker, a preacher and a doctor who were persecuted or murdered for their beliefs in a higher goal. They were all women. With both groups, each of the artists take turns singing a verse for one of the four characters.
Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson comprised The Highwaymen, a 1980s male outlaw country supergroup. They broke the rules that governed country music at that time.
Singer songwriters Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires make up 2019 female country supergroup The Highwomen. They, too, have no qualms about breaking current country music rules.
Like petticoat pirates sailing a ship above the sea of country cheese, these women have fired the first salvo across the bow with their debut album. With honest songs and stories of women’s lives delivered in beautiful harmony, their siren call has found a snug harbor.
The Highwomen have more in common with the decades-old traveling Lilith Fair than the current twangy testosterone-laden country sausage festivals.
Like the Blues Brothers, the Highwomen are on a mission from God. Almost all of the women are mothers of young girls who regretted that their daughters wouldn’t have the same caliber of country music heroes that they grew up with. They cursed the fact that there were no more Loretta Lynns, Dolly Partons and Lynn Andersons singing the stories of their lives.
Carlile has called the Highwomen a movement, but Shires adds “it’s more than just the country music ... we’re trying to celebrate women in all fields.” Both Carlile and Shires want to bring back women to country music radio and music festivals.
Female artists were 29% of country radio in 1990. It had slipped to 11% by 2018. Consultants for country music programmers have advised them to sprinkle women artists sparingly on their playlists like “garnishing a salad.”
The Highwomen don’t view themselves as pretty red tomatoes on a country corn cob salad. Substantial, wholesome and hearty, The Highwomen are the main course.
Consider the current curse of country singer songwriter artist Kacey Musgraves. Her Golden Hour album has been anything but that. She won four Grammy awards and was named “Country Artist of the Year” by the Country Music Association. Yet country music stations have avoided her music like it was dead air or static. She has yet to have a single radio hit from the most awarded country album of the year.
The Highwomen were formed with kindred rebellious spirits for a group that was first imagined as a trio with a revolving open door for other singer songwriters like Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Gillian Welch, Janelle Monae and Margo Price.
Their debut album has the distinction of having country music’s first gay country song, “If She Ever Leaves Me.” Ironically, the song was written by the heterosexual couple of Shires and her husband Jason Isbell. The beautiful country waltz was written for and sung by Carlile who is gay.
Following in the swashbuckling tradition of true pirates, Carlile, Shears and their guitarist Isbell now sport matching Highwomen tattoos.
Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars, Columbia Records. Bruce Springsteen saddles up the Palomino and leaves Jersey and the badlands in the rear view mirror to follow new Western Stars. Smoother, prettier and softer than his previous albums with the E Street Band, this is Springsteen as we’ve never heard him before. Sweeping and lifting brass and string arrangements deliver the singer and songs with a larger than life panoramic feel. Like his celebrated Nebraska album, Western Stars will worm its way in to your heart.
Van Morrison, Three Chords & the Truth, Exile Records. This is the 41st album for the 74-year-old Van Morrison and his sixth in the last four years. It is also the first album of all original music written by Morrison that he has recorded in the last seven years. His unique phrasing of blues, jazz and rhythm and blues hasn’t changed but his voice is more powerful and has mellowed, much like the golden warmth of a fine keg of Irish whiskey. Like Frank Sinatra,Tony Bennet and Joe Williams, Van Morrison could scat sing the names and numbers off of a phone book page and still satisfy an audience. Still, he retains enough of his accent that I could have sworn that he was singing “a cup of cannabis with you” instead of “a cup of kindness with you” on the closing track “Days Gone By.”
Peter Frampton Band, All Blues, Universal Music Group. Peter Frampton finished his farewell tour this year but not before he recorded his long desired “All Blues” album. Frampton has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis, a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness, and atrophy. Racing the clock, Frampton wanted to retire while he could still play well. His swansong “All Blues” proves that he did. Guests Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth, Steve Morse and Kim Wilson push the limits to tie a bow on this really remarkable Frampton farewell blues album.
Todd Snider, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3-Aimless Records. This is what happens when a profound and profane modern folk singer purges his mind and soul over three days at Johnny Cash’s recording studio located in a cabin in Tennessee. After suffering a divorce, opiate addiction and the exit from a touring jam band, most sane folks would have at least considered seeing a psychologist. Not Snider. He decided to howl at the moon and at a live microphone under the spirit of Johnny Cash. He wrote all of the songs, plays all of the instruments and sings every song with background vocals by Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.
Fleetwood Mac, Before The Beginning —1968-1970 Live & Demo Sessions, Sony Music. Long lost live recordings and studio demos excavated from over half a century ago testify to the raw blues talent of this seminal rock band. Like primeval throbbing vertebrae, this is the same rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie that still actively record and tour with the group. Legendary blues guitarist Peter Green rocks the band with hypnotic spell binding epic streams of guitar bliss. Only a lineup of Yardbird guitarists Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck could challenge the lead guitar prowess of Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer and Danny Kirwan.
Country Music/A Film by Ken Burns/The Soundtrack/Sony Legacy.
It’s pretty hard to funnel all of the music from Ken Burns’ 16½-hour Country Music PBS TV series on to just two discs of 40 songs. They couldn’t and they didn’t.
They are available on the bigger five-disc set, but this is the best 40 songs in chronological order from that complete five-disc box set.
Various reggae artists, Red Gold Green & Blue, Trojan Jamaica. Reggae gold rolled tight into some of the best and most dance-able blues since Bob Marley left the planet.
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Perfect audio time capsule of late ’60s Southern California AM radio hits, DJ banter and commercial spots.
From a time when disc jockeys seemed to make a habit of talking over the intro and the outro of top 40 songs. One of the commercials includes Walla Walla’s Adam West as Batman giving away a new 1966 color console TV in a radio-sponsored contest.
Grateful Dead, Ready or Not/Rhino. Recorded between 1992 and 1995, these are the nine songs that were never captured in the studio but spanned their set lists of the five final years of their never ending and never enough tours.
It was almost every fan’s expectation that these songs would show up on the next new album that never was. Mastered from the original digital soundboard tapes, none of these versions have been released before.
Ready Or Not shines its love light on the final Grateful Dead lineup of Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and new keyboardist Vince Welnick.