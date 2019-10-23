GOLDENDALE, Wash. — There are only three weeks left to visit Maryhill Museum of Art this season. The last day will be Nov. 15. Special exhibitions at the museum, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, include:
West Coast Woodcut: Contemporary Relief Prints by Regional Artists. Bob Hicks of Oregon Arts Watch described this exhibit of prints from Oregon, California and Washington artists as “intriguing and accessible.”
See woodcuts, linocuts and wood engravings by artists Berk Chappell, Dennis Cunningham, Erik Sandgren, Jonnel Covault, Manuel Izquierdo and Paul Gentry of Oregon; Washington artist Yoshiko Yamamoto; and California artists Andrea Rich, Art Hazelwood, Daniel Gonzalez, Gordon Mortenson, Leonard Nuñez, Rik Olson and Tom Killion.
The prints showcase not only the natural splendor of the West Coast, but also address homelessness, migrant labor, emigration, Native fisheries, logging and environmental issues.
All of the 60 works are drawn from the museum’s permanent collection.
Teachers as Artists: Exploring Identity. Teachers as Artists is an annual juried exhibition in the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Education Center showcasing the talents of OAEA members who are current or retired arts educators.
This year art teachers were invited to submit works in any genre that explore identity. It’s presented in partnership with Oregon Art Education Association.The juror is Veronica Alvarez, Ed D., Los Angeles County Museum of Art, director of School and Teacher Programs.
Dia de los Muertos through Nov. 2, 1-5 p.m. Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, particularly the Central and South regions, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere.
There are hands-on activities connected to the cultural celebration and day of remembrance, including an offrenda (alter), masks and papel picado.
Closing celebration Nov. 9-10 all day.
Celebrate the conclusion of the season and help stock food banks in Klickitat County.
For every two nonperishable food items contributed at Maryhill on the final weekend, guests will receive one free museum admission.
Free admission will be extended to veterans, active military and firefighters and their families.
And, there will be cookies and a free cup of tea or coffee. Maryhill members can take advantage of a double discount (20%) in the Museum Store throughout November.
Veterans Day Bell, Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m. In partnership with the Society of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Maryhill Museum of Art will remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
At 11:11 a.m., an honorific bell at the museum will be rung.
All veterans and active military are admitted free on Veterans Day.