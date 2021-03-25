The Walla Walla Public Library is focusing on Women’s History Month in March.
Nonfiction books featured for adults include “Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, and Other Big Ideas,” by Alexi Pappas.
In this strong debut, Olympian Pappas shares her inspiring life story of overcoming tragedy as a child to enjoy a flourishing, multifaceted career as an athlete, filmmaker, and actor. Pappas, whose bipolar mother died by suicide when Pappas was five, grew up in Northern California with a loving father, older brother, and a stream of nannies. In middle school, she began measuring her accomplishments by how much discomfort she could endure while running races (“Every race hurts, no matter what. If anybody tells you otherwise they’re either lying or they simply don’t try hard enough”). This athletic ambition led to a scholarship at Dartmouth College and eventual acceptance into the 2016 Olympics as a long-distance runner. Her experience as an athlete, in turn, inspired her to collaborate on her first film, 2012’s Tall as the Baobob Tree , followed by two more films, Tracktown in 2016 and Olympic Dreams in 2019. Along the way Pappas developed fresh ways of thinking about and viewing the world, and coined the neologism bravey as “a self-identifier for those who are willing to chase their dreams” while always being kind to themselves and never letting other people’s opinions define them. Pappas’s extraordinary tale is skillfully told and profoundly inspiring.
Nonfiction books featured for youth include “Runaway: The Daring Escape of Ona Judge,” by Ray Anthony Shepard; illustrated by Keith Mallett.
In a stunning picture book debut, historian Shepard pens a free verse poem addressing Ona Judge, a young Black woman who emancipated herself from George and Martha Washing-ton’s ownership. Born to an enslaved Black seamstress and a white indentured servant, Ona grew up conscripted as a playmate for the Washingtons’ grandchildren until she was taken from her mother at age 16 and made a personal servant to Martha Washington. Employing the refrain “Why you run Ona Judge?” Shepard crafts impactful metaphors (“You were his money walking out the door”) and incisive questions, exposing the fallacy of Ona’s “good” treatment by conveying the inherent dehumanization that she and other enslaved people experienced. Tonal paintings by Mallett incorporate fabric collage, lending a sense of both immediacy and historicity. An evocative portrait that keenly interrogates the structures upon which America is built. Back matter includes an author’s note, timeline, bibliography, acknowledgments, and list of places to visit. Ages 3–6.
During Walla Walla Public Library’s temporary closure to the public many resources are still available.
Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St.. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how or visit the website under the Services tab at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.