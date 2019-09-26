DAYTON — Liberty Theater, 344 E. Main St., will host the annual MANHATTAN SHORT film festival ... a worldwide film festival where moviegoers can vote for their favorite short film.
The festival will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday; and from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is from $6-9 for those 18 and older. See ubne.ws/2lfeSiV.
This year, 10 short dramatic films were chosen as finalists from seven countries.
Audience members vote on “Best Short Film” and “Actor” following the showing of this two-hour event that has adult content.
2019 film finalists include:
“Nefta Football Club:” In Tunisia, two football-loving, young brothers find a donkey lost in the middle of the desert on the border with Algeria. But why is the animal wearing headphones over its ears?
“Debris:” After a disastrous event on his construction site, Armando acts quickly to save his crew, but instead stumbles upon an unspeakable truth. Debris is an intense and visceral glimpse of the grim world of human labor trafficking.
“Driving Lessons:” Local laws say Bahareh’s husband must accompany her to driving lessons so she and her instructor will not be alone, a task made more complicated when the two men don’t get along.
“Tipped:” A waitress at an upscale restaurant reaches her tipping point with a table of difficult customers and concocts a special dish of revenge.
“Sylvia:” Our love affair with the automobile means that a car can feel like it is part of the family. Sometimes it’s more than that.
“The Match” Two middle-aged women turn a friendly game of tennis into an intense competition but stand united at the end of the match when they discover one thing in common.
“Malou:” Rejected by a famed dance school, Malou gets a chance to prove that she’s destined for a career as a dancer despite the odds seemingly stacked against her.
“This Time Away:” An elderly man lives as a recluse, haunted by his past and memory of the family he once had, until a nonhuman visitor arrives and disrupts his isolation.
“A Family Affair:” When Annabelle wakes up alone in a stranger’s bedroom on her 30th birthday, she thinks the day cannot get any worse. But then Bernard walks in and he is not the man of her dreams.
“At the End of the World:” In an apocalyptic future, a lonely government worker finds solace with a soldier during the last World War. But their future together is threatened when the soldier is sent back into battle.
For more information, contact theater manager Mike Ferrians at mike@libertytheater.org or call 509.382.1380.