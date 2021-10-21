The Walla Walla Public Library theme for October is Disability Awareness Month.

This week’s adult feature is fiction: “The Story of Beautiful Girl," by Rachel Simon.

Homan, Black and deaf, and Lynnie, white and developmentally delayed, have fallen in love and escape together from the miserable confines of The School, a 1960s Pennsylvania institution for the "feeble-minded." This novel reveals the deplorable treatment in the not-so-distant past of those with disabilities. — Library Journal

The youth selection is nonfiction: “Dyslexia is my Superpower: Most of the Time,” by Margaret Rooke.

Students with dyslexia may struggle in the education system each and every day. This book embraces dyslexia and knows that every child will unlock their potential to succeed! Ages 8-18. — Deborah Hewes, Head of Publicity and Publications at the Dyslexia Association of Singapore

To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for more details. 

 

