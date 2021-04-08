Walla Walla High School student Grady Lemma, an entrant in the Educational Service District 123 2021 Virtual Art Exhibit, received a $2,000 scholarship awarded by Central Washington University faculty.
ESD123 assembled regional high school student artists’ entries and this year’s award-winning submissions in a virtual gallery at ubne.ws/3m9gQfr.
The show features work by local student artists Brenna Huntley, Emma Borgens, Grayson Zessin and Salvador Berumen, all of Touchet High School; and Nicole Drader, Lemma and Mary Kennedy, all of Walla Walla High School.
“Educational Service District 123 recognizes the 2020-2021 school year has presented numerous challenges to students and their families,” art show coordinator Lori Ballard said in a press release. “In that spirit, we wish to express our special appreciation and admiration of the many talented students in our region who persevered, continued to create and produced incredible art this year.”
This year, a new award category was created, called the People’s Choice award, selected by the public though an online survey. The Judge’s Choice awards were selected based on achievement creativity, composition and technique per Washington state Arts K-12 Learning Standards. Artwork selected for the Judge’s Choice awards will move on to the state competition in May, which is led by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
For more information, contact Ballard at lballard@esd123.org or 509-851-5216.