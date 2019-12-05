"The Fight of my Life," by Barbara Webb, Christian Faith Publishing, 120 pages.
When Milton-Freewater resident Barbara Webb lived in Missouri, she said her family was wiped out in a flood. Two months later, on Aug. 2, 1984, her husband died.
"My son was only 8 at this time," she said. Now a single parent, she "had rental property to back us up, so we were lucky. This helped but life was still a struggle. We were living below the poverty line."
Since then Barbara has suffered injuries in two car accidents and two chemical injuries, one as a child with DDT, the other in midlife at work.
"Both my son and I were buried financially for years, she said. Illness, surgeries and other health issues piled on top of that, she said, before she was finally diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.
"My faith has pulled me through many years of hard times."
She wrote "The Fight of My Life" as a means to "show what really happens in many people's lives."
She will be at a book signing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 11 at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St. The book, which sells for $13.95, is also available at amazon.com.