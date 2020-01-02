made for jan.only
Museums and national historic sites in the area offer diverting programs and snapshots of history.
Boldman House. 410 N. First St., Dayton. Open 1-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and tours by arrangement. Contact 509-382-1548 or boldmanhousemuseum@gmail.com. ubne.ws/2VxLEMc.
Bruce House Museum and adjoining Wilson-Phillips House, Waitsburg Museum. Fourth and Main streets, Waitsburg. Special tours by arrangement. To book a visit, contact 509-337-6157 or 509-337-3009, text 713-252-1196, or email whstour@gmail.com. waitsburgmuseum.org.
Dayton Historic Depot. 222 E. Commercial St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 509-382-2026. daytonhistoricdepot.org/.
Fort Walla Walla Museum. 755 Myra Road. March 1-Oct. 31 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Nov. 1-Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Admission fees. Closed Thanksgiving day, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. 509-525-7703 or info@fortwallawallamuseum.org. fwwm.org/.
Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and by special appointment. Free admission. Closed January-March. 541-938-4636. Frazier1868@gmail.com and frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org/.
Frenchtown Historic Site. 8364 Old Highway 12. Open dawn to dusk daily. Free admission. richnan@charter.net. frenchtownwa.org.
Kirkman House Museum. 214 N. Colville St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission. 529-4373. kirkmanhousemuseum.org/
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute. 47106 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission. Main: 541-429-7700; store: 541-429-7703; cafe: 541-429.7702. tamastslikt.org/.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site. 328 Whitman Mission Road. No entrance fee. 509-522-6360. nps.gov/whmi/index.