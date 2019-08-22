What do a Chinese merchant and a photographer-businessman have in common? Their lives are the focus of presentations taking place this weekend at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
In Living History presentations this weekend, the lives of a local pioneering photographer Lewis H. Day and Chinese businessman Charles Tung will be made at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Al Cummins will portray Lewis Henry Day on Saturday and on Sunday Galen Tom will portray Charles Tung, both who made an impact in the Walla Walla Valley.
The presentations begin at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Pioneer Village.
Day was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked as a carpenter, photographer, merchant, lawman, express messenger, steamship company agent, merchants’ agent, surveyor, road builder, politician, government employee and miner.
He lived in the Northwest between 1850-1877. While operating a photography business in Walla Walla for a short time, he made a significant impact on the area in other ways. The talk will take visitors on a journey through that quarter century of Northwest history with one of the early movers and shakers of the area.
Tung, a leader of the local Chinese community, was born in San Francisco and moved to Walla Walla in 1880. Fluent in English and Chinese, Tung often acted as a translator for many local Chinese people. His stories of life in Walla Walla as a Chinese merchant are fascinating.
Walla Walla was like many communities in the United States of the late 1800s that placed numerous restrictions on its Chinese population. Tung’s accounts are filled with a perspective from those difficult days.
Tung owned the Kwong Chung Sing Company, importing Chinese silk, porcelain and tea to Walla Walla. He acted as secretary-treasurer of the Chinese-operated Pacific Enterprise Corporation that built a two-story structure at Fifth Avenue and Rose Street in 1911.
In 1930, Tung went to China to enroll his daughter in Chinese schools and did not return until 1939 because of war in that country. While in China, he operated a bank in Canton province.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.