Whitman College graduate Jackson Clough produced a film about local residents Rick and Mosseta Brown, who operate Rick's Boxing Club for at-risk youth in College Place.
"Beyond the Glass" will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 12, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. The screenings will be followed by a pre-recorded conversation between director of film programming Warren Etheredge and the filmmakers.
When Rick Brown emerged from decades of drug addiction and run-ins with the law, he determined to forge a new path as a productive citizen and man of faith. He and Mosseta Brown strive to give kids an alternative to getting involved with drugs and gangs at their facility.
Rick's Boxing Club offers free memberships to students ages 8 through college age as long as they maintain at least a "C" average in school classes and agree to perform some community service projects.
General admission tickets ($15 adults, $10 students) are available at phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500. The weekly film series highlights films that might not otherwise be seen in Walla Walla.
Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under Phases 2 and 3 of Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan. Additional precautions including required mask use and physical distancing between households will be observed.