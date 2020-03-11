Walla Walla Valley native Rebecca Olmstead will read from and sign copies of her memoir, "Loved So Much, It Hurts: Purpose in the Pain," on March 29 at Barnes & Noble, Columbia Center, Suite 700, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick.
The signing will begin at 11 a.m. and the reading around 1 p.m. The event will conclude 3 p.m.
Within the pages of Olmstead’s new book, readers will find the personal story of her journey through cancer, her miraculous healing and how God used it to reveal not only himself but who he created her to be.
Olmstead said her book will appeal to anyone who is facing difficult times, pain, or suffering. The story will encourage readers to trust God not only for healing but for greater faith in God's purpose for their lives, she said in a release.
“God's word testifies that he uses adversity to strengthen our faith, sanctify us, and reveal his glory,” she said.
“Learning to submit to God's refining fire with praise and thanksgiving is key to becoming not merely a survivor, but a victor in Christ.”
The award-winning author's work has appeared in Focus on the Family's Clubhouse, Jr., Live, The Upper Room, Now What?, Houseboat magazine and watchgodwork.com.
She founded Watch God Work Ministries, is a speaker, teacher, wife and homeschool mom.
The book, $21.49 in paperback, published in March, is available at Barnes & Noble in Kennewick, and barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com and xulonpress.com/bookstore.
Find out more about Olmstead at rebeccaolmstead.com.