A new book by retired pastor and local author Loren Fenton describes how he learned to build a firewall every morning for spiritual survival.
“God is always there to hear our prayers and respond with mercy and grace. He gives abundant grace to build the wall so we can face every day with confidence, faith and hope.
“As the book title says, these “Seven Essential Daily Prayers are powerful building blocks for a victorious life in Christ,” Fenton said.
He will sign copies of his book from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.
“Launching a new book out into the world has emotions like no other experience,” Fenton posted on Facebook.
“I find myself praying for this project almost like praying for my children. I want it to be successful, of course, but mostly I hope and pray it will carry a great message of hope, healing and encouragement to every reader.”