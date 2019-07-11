In Living History presentations this weekend, the lives of a Chinese businessman and Adventist pioneers will be showcased at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Myron Huie will portray Hen Lee, and on Sunday at the same time an ensemble will feature new and returning re-enactors.
Not only that, but the Walla Walla Historical Auto Club will mark its 60th anniversary with a car show at the museum from noon-3 p.m. Sunday.
Club members will first tour around Walla Walla and stop at the museum for a special antique car show.
About 20-25 vehicles are expected on the grounds
Hen Lee was born in China in 1819.
During political unrest in the 1850s, he immigrated from Canton province to the U.S. along with many others.
By the 1860s he was one of the first Chinese residents to settle in Walla Walla with his family.
In 1861 he opened and ran a successful laundry business on Second Avenue.
The first Adventist missionaries arrived in California in the late 1860s.
The Adventist message spread to the Walla Walla Valley, with several converts living here by 1873.
That same year, the first Adventist church was organized in the city. These Adventist pioneers will talk about their Walla Walla history and more.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.