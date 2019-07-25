Living History presentations this weekend at Fort Walla Walla Museum’s Pioneer Village, 755 Myra Road, will feature leatherworker Lee McKewen on Saturday and Rich Monacelli as William McBean, Hudson’s Bay Company trader, on Sunday.
Both presentations begin at 2 p.m.
McKewen, a re-enactor who often works at the harness shop during Fort Walla Walla Days, will give a traditional leather working demonstration.
He will be hand stitching holsters using his stitching horse. He will also demonstrate various leather working techniques such as hand stitching, riveting and cutting straps.
McBean was born in Canada about 1807 and came to the Walla Walla region in 1846.
He became chief factor in charge of the Hudson’s Bay Company fort at the time of the Whitman Massacre in 1847.
He left Fort Walla Walla in 1855 during the Indian wars and later returned to the region with his Indian wife and children.
McBean continued to reside in Walla Walla and was active in assisting various Catholic institutions until his death in 1892.
Several items owned by McBean, including a mule-ear chair and brand, are currently on display in the museum’s special exhibit, “Fantastic Finds: Treasures from the Archives.”
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.