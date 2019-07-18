In Living History presentations this weekend, the lives of a pioneer doctor and Hudson’s Bay Company trader will be made at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
On Saturday Don Weaver will portray Dr. Nelson G. Blalock and on Sunday Rich Monacelli as William McBean will be telling the story of David Thompson.
Presentations begin at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Pioneer Village.
Blalock was born in 1836. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1861 and worked as a surgeon during the Civil War.
In 1873 he traveled by wagon from Illinois to Walla Walla, eventually becoming a family doctor here.
In 53 years of practice he delivered 6,000 babies. He was involved in many other projects, including installing the first telephones in the state, establishing two large orchards, and pioneering arid land wheat farming.
William McBean, Hudson’s Bay Company trader will tell the story of David Thompson, a famed British-Canadian fur trader, surveyor, and map-maker.
McBean was born in Canada about 1807 and came to the Walla Walla region in 1846. He became chief factor in charge of the Hudson’s Bay Company fort at the time of the Whitman Massacre in 1847. He left Fort Walla Walla in 1855 during the Indian wars and later returned to the region with his Indian wife and children. McBean continued to reside in Walla Walla and was active in assisting various Catholic institutions until his death in 1892.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.