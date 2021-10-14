Grace Isaacs is portrayed by Susan Monahan

Suffragist Grace Isaacs is portrayed by Susan Monahan for the Fort Walla Walla Museum Living History program.

Living History member Susan Monahan will portray early fundraiser and suffragist Grace Isaacs.

The presentation will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.

An early day Walla Walla  leader, suffragist and all-around go-getter, Isaacs organized the Women's Park Club, whose campaign financed Pioneer Park. She's privy to who actually designed the park.

Wondering about the history of women's suffrage in Walla Walla? Isaacs will tell you about the time Susan B. Anthony visited here and was refused a place to stay for the night. Isaacs will recount the goings-on at the Woman's Reading Club and the Art Club.

She will also talk about her experiences as a world traveler  and as an an entrepreneur will impart business advice.

Contact: Fort Walla Walla Museum info@fwwm.org 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.

Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments