Living History member Susan Monahan will portray early fundraiser and suffragist Grace Isaacs.
The presentation will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
An early day Walla Walla leader, suffragist and all-around go-getter, Isaacs organized the Women's Park Club, whose campaign financed Pioneer Park. She's privy to who actually designed the park.
Wondering about the history of women's suffrage in Walla Walla? Isaacs will tell you about the time Susan B. Anthony visited here and was refused a place to stay for the night. Isaacs will recount the goings-on at the Woman's Reading Club and the Art Club.
She will also talk about her experiences as a world traveler and as an an entrepreneur will impart business advice.
Contact: Fort Walla Walla Museum info@fwwm.org 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.
Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.
