Living History newcomer Diane Somerville will portray Josephine Wolfe, an early day madame in Walla Walla, during a presentation from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.
Known locally as "Dutch Jo," Wolfe was a competent businesswoman who took pride in performing an important service in her community, according to the event details.
She came to Walla Walla around 1860 and ran two upscale establishments for gentlemen. She insisted on a high degree of decorum from her employees.
She provided her employees with regular health checkups and good, fashionable and not-too-revealing clothing.
She was also a community benefactor, particularly to the fire department. She paid for the firefighter's statue at Mountain View Cemetery, where she and several of her employees are also buried.
A copy of the statue is on Main Street next to the Market Station Transit Center, which is near one of her former establishments.
For information, see fwwm.org or contact info@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.