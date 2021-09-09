Firefighter statue Crawford Park

This memorial statue stands near the Market Station Transit Center on Main Street, the site of the Jan. 1, 1974, Pe-Ge Tavern fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters.

 Courtesy of the city of Walla Walla

Living History newcomer Diane Somerville will portray Josephine Wolfe, an early day madame in Walla Walla, during a presentation from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.

Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.

Known locally as "Dutch Jo," Wolfe was a competent businesswoman who took pride in performing an important service in her community, according to the event details.

She came to Walla Walla around 1860 and ran two upscale establishments for gentlemen. She insisted on a high degree of decorum from her employees.

She provided her employees with regular health checkups and good, fashionable and not-too-revealing clothing.

She was also a community benefactor, particularly to the fire department. She paid for the firefighter's statue at Mountain View Cemetery, where she and several of her employees are also buried.

A copy of the statue is on Main Street next to the Market Station Transit Center, which is near one of her former establishments.

For information, see fwwm.org or contact info@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703.

 

