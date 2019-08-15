The annual Ice Cream Social at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, celebrates a time when days passed at a slower pace and the community came together to enjoy the lazy days of summer.
The social gathering will be there from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Ballet Folklorico will perform from noon-1 p.m.
The 2 p.m. Living History performance will be Judge William Langford, portrayed by retired Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Donald W. Schacht.
Born in Ohio in 1835 Langford later came to Oregon to study law. He was the last territorial justice of the Washington Territorial Supreme Court to serve in Walla Walla County.
There will be food available to purchase from Scobie’s Dogs & Grilled Brats, the hot dog cart at Land Title Plaza downtown at lunch time.
A few classic cars will be parked on the grounds from the Walla Walla Historical Auto Club and Walla Walla Cruisers Car Club, so come check out their sweet rides! Living History performers will be walking around in the Pioneer Village, and there will be a special scavenger hunt put on for the kids.
There will be a dress-up photo booth and a scoop of vanilla ice cream and Klicker’s strawberry topping with paid admission.
Bring friends and family to the museum for the sweetest event of the summer.
Ice Cream Social receives support for this event from Chervenell Construction Co. and Columbia REA.