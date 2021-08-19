Fort Walla Walla Museum this weekend will feature the story of an early Chinese businessman in Walla Walla and a Museum After Hours talk from a representative with Tamástslikt Cultural Institute.
Living History
The Living History performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, will be Myron Huie as businessman Hen Lee.
Lee was born in China in 1819. During the political unrest of the 1850s, he immigrated from Canton province to the U.S. along with many other Chinese immigrants.
Arriving here in the 1860s, he was one of the first Chinese residents to settle in Walla Walla with his family. He opened and ran a successful laundry business on Second Avenue during Walla Walla’s boom-town years.
As Lee, Huie will talk about his business, family and experience living in the U.S. during the time of the Chinese Exclusion Act.
Museum After Hours
Randall Melton with Tamástslikt Cultural Institute will give a Museum After Hours talk beginning at 5 p.m. in the Grand Hall.
Please note that this will take place onsite at the museum. These programs are free to attend and begin at 5 pm in the Grand Hall.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, the presentation will feature Randall Melton, exhibits coordinator for Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, the 45,000 square foot tribally owned museum on the Umatilla Reservation near Pendleton, Oregon.
Randall will reflect on the Institute’s 23rd anniversary, including the history of the project, highlights from over the years, lessons learned, and some planned changes leading up to its 25th anniversary in August 2023.
Like other cultural institutions worldwide, Tamástslikt Cultural Institute has been affected by closures due to COVID-19 and has only recently reopened for visitation.
Randall Melton, an enrolled member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, earned his Bachelor of Science from Eastern Oregon University in Anthropology/Sociology and is currently pursuing his MBA. He has been a part of the Tamástslikt project since its development in 1996 and now manages all exhibits as well as the object collections and records.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is located in Fort Walla Walla Park, 755 Myra Road. It is now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday (closed Tuesdays).
The event season is just getting underway. Find event listings and Living History performance schedules online at fwwm.org.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors (62 and older), and $9 for general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.