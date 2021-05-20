Herbert Niccolls Jr.

Herbert Niccolls Jr. in 1931 when he was an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary, pictured in the 2013 book by Nancy Bartley, “The Boy Who Shot The Sheriff: The Redemption of Herbert Niccolls Jr."

 Courtesy photo

The life of the youngest inmate to be incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary will be explored at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, during a living history presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

Chuck Hindman will portray Herbert Niccolls Jr. as an adult reflecting on his early days, the terrible crime that changed his life and his eventual redemption, said Fort Walla Walla Museum Communications Manager Jennifer Pecora in a release.

Niccolls will tell his harrowing story to visitors in front of the museum’s penitentiary exhibit, showing them the inside of a cell not unlike the one he occupied at the penitentiary.

He was born into a troubled family, caused problems in foster homes and was sentenced to the Idaho State Industrial School. In 1931 at age 12 he was a runaway, with nothing but the ragged clothes on his back and a stolen gun. The sheriff found him trying to rob a local store. Niccolls panicked and shot and killed the sheriff.

The boy found himself locked away in the Washington State Penitentiary, the youngest ever to receive a life sentence. Thanks to the support of several advocates, he eventually received his diploma from Walla Walla High School, received a pardon and became a productive member of society.

Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, is open from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and for seniors 62 and older and $9 general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.

