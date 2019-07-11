Evan Egerer emerged from a lifetime of listening to music filled with emotion and force, the two major influences on his sound today.
Earthy and energetic, Egerer’s influences range from Joe Cocker to Pearl Jam, and he takes cues from NEEDTOBREATHE and Bruce Springsteen.
Having taken the stage with renowned bands like Dorothy, Crowder and Phil Wickham, Egerer’s percussive guitar style and gritty vocal power have been described as “top-notch” among Northwest music critics.
He’ll will perform from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Tranche, 705 Berney Drive.