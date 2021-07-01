With the reopening of Washington after over a year of pandemic restrictions for entertainment venues, Gesa Power House Theatre will return to hosting live events.
The theater, at 111 N Sixth Ave., was dark for a full year, but has been hosting reduced-audience film screenings since March 2021.
The following events which were canceled during the pandemic are now rescheduled with tickets on sale Thursday, July 1:
- We Three, 7 p.m. Friday, July 16. Indie-pop trio We Three (siblings Joshua, Bethany and Manny) captured America’s attention with a 2018 America’s Got Talent audition in which they performed an original song dedicated to their mother. The video has more than 12 million views on YouTube. They performed to a sold-out house at Gesa Power House Theatre in 2019.
- Riverdance — 25th anniversary show, Wednesday, Aug. 18. Filmed live in Dublin in 2020, this reimagined version of a family favorite, showcases Grammy Award-winning music and the energy of its Irish and international dance. The Live Cinema series is supported in part by Shakespeare Walla Walla.
- East 14th one-man show with Don Reed, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Sponsored by Northwest Public Broadcasting. Actor and comedian Don Reed’s critically acclaimed show was so popular in Berkeley, it was extended 22 times. In 2016, Reed won Performance of the Year on NPR’s Snap Judgement with an excerpt from this show titled “I Miss Toni.”
- Seattle Rock Orchestra plays Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The orchestra pays tribute to psychedelic rock pioneers Pink Floyd with a complete performance of their landmark album “The Dark Side of the Moon,” plus other favorite songs. As one of their most popular and frequently performed shows, the Seattle Rock Orchestra arrangements double as a veritable concerto for orchestra, featuring soloists from every section of the orchestra.
- The High Kings, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The Irish folk band is widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. The concert is sold out.
- Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6. Matt Baker is a three-time Guiness World Record holder and has performed his comedy stunt show around the world. He has appeared on numerous television shows including The Late Late Show with James Corden, Last Comic Standing, Tosh.0 and America’s Got Talent, where Sharon Osbourne called him “hilarious” and Piers Morgan described him as, “the total package.”
- Semi-Famous, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Actor and comedian Don Reed returns with another solo show — this time telling true stories from Hollywood — from panic attacks auditioning for Spike Lee to almost being shot by the Secret Service at a television taping. A peek behind the curtain of show business.
- Mike Super, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. As the winner of NBC’s hit TV show Phenomenon, Super is the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on prime time U.S. network television and was voted America’s Favorite Mystifier! Super has pioneered a new form of magic that transcends the “trick.” He was also a top finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent!
The following new events will go on sale on July 8.
- Walla Walla Summer Stage, Aug. 6-8, 12-15. Power House Theatre launches a new curated performing arts festival over two weekends, with more than a dozen performances on the main stage and in the Electric Lounge. Each act was selected based on the theme of celebrating life and joy.
- An Evening with George Winston, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 and Monday, Oct. 4. Solo pianist Winston has inspired fans and musicians for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. He returns to Walla Walla with his “Winter” concert, including selections from his 15th and most-recent album, “Restless Wind.”
- Seattle Rock Orchestra plays acoustic Led Zeppelin, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Seattle Rock Orchestra explores the softer side of Led Zeppelin, offering an intimate evening out that draws on the band’s acoustic compositions from across their entire discography. The program will feature the songs “Going To California,” “The Battle Of Evermore,” “Thank You,” “The Rain Song,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” and more.
Tickets are available at phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
Gesa Power House Theatre will continue to follow the most-recent guidance from state and county Departments of Health in terms of mask use, etc. Ticketholders will be notified during the week before each event of the current guidelines.