The Live Cinema Series will feature The Royal Ballet’s current production of "The Cellist" + "Dances at a Gathering" at 6 p.m. Wednesday April 15 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
"The Cellist" is a world premiere by Cathy Marston, previously an associate artist of the Royal Opera House and director of Bern Ballett.
The inspiration for her first work for The Royal Ballet Main Stage is the momentous life and career of the cellist Jacqueline du Pré.
"Dances at a Gathering" is the first revival of Jerome Robbins’s elegant and elegiac exercise in pure dance for five couples.
Set to music by Chopin, it is a masterpiece of subtlety and invention.
Filmed during a live event, the Live Cinema Series broadcasts offer audiences
detailed close-ups of the performers. Its runtime is approximately 3 hours. Beer, wine, popcorn, and snacks will be available for purchase, and may be taken into the theater. Reserved seating tickets ($15 adults, $10 students) are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.