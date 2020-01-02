The Royal Opera’s current production of “La bohème” will be screened as part of the Live Cinema Series at 6 p.m. April 1 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Puccini’s opera of young love in 19th-century Paris is packed with beautiful music, including lyrical arias, celebratory choruses for Act II’s evocation of Christmas Eve in the Latin Quarter and a poignant final scene over which the composer himself wept.
Richard Jones’ character-led production perfectly captures “La bohème’s” mixture of comedy, romance and tragedy, with striking designs by Stewart Laing.
The cast features some of the greatest interpreters of Puccini’s bohemian lovers performing today, as well as former members of The Royal Opera’s Jette Parker Young Artists Programme.
This is a co-production with Teatro Real, Madrid and Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Filmed during a live event, the Live Cinema Series broadcasts offer audiences detailed close-ups of performers.
The screening has an approximate runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes, including one intermission.
Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase, and may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets — $15 for adults, $10 for students — are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.