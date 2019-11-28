Kenneth Branagh’s “The Winter’s Tale” will be screened at from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
King Leontes appears to have everything: power, wealth, a loving family and friends. But sexual jealousy sets in motion a chain of events with tragic consequences.
Shakespeare’s timeless tragicomedy of obsession and redemption was reimagined in a production co-directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh.
The production features a remarkable group of actors, including Judi Dench as Paulina and Branagh as Leontes, alongside Tom Bateman (Florizel), Jessie Buckley (Perdita), Hadley Fraser (Polixenes) and Miranda Raison (Hermione).
The encore screening was filmed live in 2015 at The Garrick Theatre in London.
The Live Cinema Series broadcasts offer audiences an equivalent to the best seat in the house, with detailed close-ups of performers.
Reserved seating tickets, $15 adults, $10 students, are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.