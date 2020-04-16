The Live Cinema Series continues at with a screening of the English National Ballet's production of Akram Khan's "Giselle" at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
It was filmed live in 2017 and is rebroadcast to select theaters for the first time.
The Mail On Sunday reported it's "a masterpiece of 21st century dance."
Khan's Giselle gives ballet fans worldwide the opportunity to see the award-winning production in high definition on the big screen.
Recognized as one of the greatest romantic ballets, "Giselle" has been re-imagined by choreographer Khan. Artistic director and lead principal of English National Ballet, Tamara Rojo, dancesg the role of Giselle, one of a community of migrant workers cast out of their jobs in a condemned garment factory.
His first full length ballet, Khan's production features set and costume designs from Academy Award-winning designer Tim Yip, known for his work on the hit film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."
The music is an adaptation of the original Adolphe Adam score by composer Vincenzo Lamagna, orchestrated by Music Director, Gavin Sutherland and performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.
The cast includes Soloist James Streeter in the role of Albrecht, Guest Artist and Principal of American Ballet Theater Jeffrey Cirio as Hilarion, and Artist of the Company, Stina Quagebeur performs the role of Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis.
The production won an Olivier Award, the South Bank Sky Arts Award for Dance and Khan won the 2017 Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Best Classical Choreography. The production received numerous five-star reviews and was sold out when performed at London's Sadler's Wells.
It's the first time an English National Ballet production has been filmed for cinema, extending the reach of the company beyond its existing national and international touring program.
Live Cinema ballet screenings are sponsored by The Dance Center of Walla Walla and Shakespeare Walla Walla.
This screening has an approximate runtime of 2 hours. Beer, wine, popcorn, and snacks will be available for purchase, and may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets ($15 adults, $10 students) go on sale to the public on Friday, March 13, online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.