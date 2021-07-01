First Friday Art Tour will be virtual and in person at various venues throughout Walla Walla, according to sponsor ArtWalla.
Combine Art Collective is hosting ArtWalla’s pop-up gallery 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, through 5 p.m. July 3.
Works by Paula Rose, Ron Kammer and Maja Shaw will be displayed. Rose’s colorful series, “A Painting Within a Painting,” features reproductions of works by the Old Masters — Picasso, Miro, Klimt, Chagal and Van Gogh.
“In working this way, I feel I have met with each of these great masters,” she said.
A prolific acrylic painter of impressionistic portraits featuring subjects known and unknown, Kammer will show a selection of his works, with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Winston Churchill among them.
“My style is deliberately awkward, with splashes of humor that animate,” he said.
Shaw captures local flora and fauna in her watercolors and paper collages.
“I like the bold, sculptural shapes of flowers, which I emphasize with a minimalist and often strongly colored, background,” she said.
Other participating galleries are Saviah Cellars, Telander Gallery, Studio Two Zero Two, Combine Art Collective, ArtEscape Studios, Goose Ridge Winery, Tra Vigne, Brasserie Four, DAMA Wines, Foundry Vineyards, CAVU Cellars and Plumb Cellars.
For details, go to artwalla.com/art-tour.