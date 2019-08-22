As part of the Little Watts Family Series, Red Grammer will perform from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
His children’s recordings are a resource for teachers who use them to communicate themes of caring, excellence, oneness and diversity in a language kids instantly understand and eagerly embrace.
Reserved seating tickets, $12 for adults, and $8 for youths, are available at phtww.com or by calling 529-6500.
“CBS This Morning” describes Grammer as “superstar to the young and a hit with parents too!”
Parent’s Magazine wrote, “The best voice in children’s music.”
Grammer’s writing and performing music playfully re-connects the audience with the best themselves, according to a release.
The Little Watts Family Series is sponsored by Walla Walla Valley Honda.