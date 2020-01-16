In the story of the Gospel of Matthew, John the Baptist calls a group of ordinary people to give up their normal lives and follow Jesus Christ.
“Godspell” is a modern musical retelling of the story through parables, songs and dance, as they spread Christ’s message of kindness, tolerance and love.
The story moves inevitably forward to The Last Supper and Crucifixion.
The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., will stage the musical celebration in performances March 27-April 12.
Performances at 7:30 p.m. will be March 27-28, April 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18, and matinees will be at 2 p.m. April 5 and 12.
Kevin and Connie Loomer will direct the production based on the book by John-Michael Tebelak and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz with the permission of Music Theatre International. Barb McKinney is producing.
The Kinsman Foundation and Lash Loft are providing financial support.
This play’s content is appropriate for families.
The volunteer-driven nonprofit theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary season in 2019-2020.
General admission is $20 or $15 for students.
For more details, call 509-529-3683, email info@ltww.org or see ltww.org.