Tickets are on sale for “Dreams Beneath a Tree” and “A Feral House,” which will be staged Friday-Sunday, July 9-11, at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E Sumach St.
Written and directed by Douglas Carlsen, “Dreams Beneath A Tree” is inspired by Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting For Godot,” and the works of Tom Stoppard and David Mamet. It explores how each person’s worldview shapes connections to each other, the world and the things not known with certainty.
In his second offering, “A Feral House,” Rachel’s house goes missing. With that loss something else
is gained.
The theater requests patrons who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks. There are no longer physical distancing requirements in place. Patrons will be welcomed on the honor system.
The play will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Admission is $12 for festival seating. Find tickets at ubne.ws/theatertickets.
For more information, contact managing director and usher team leader Mikki Jones at mikki.jones@ltww.org or 509-876-2316. Call or text 509-876-1397. See ltww.org for other details.