Tickets are on sale for the final 2021 Summer Festival performance, a musical review called "A Night of Broadway."
It features favorites from shows like "Kiss Me, Kate," "Little Women," "New Yorkers," "Dear Evan Hanson," "Wicked," "South Pacific," "Rent," "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and others.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28; and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Aug. 29, at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E Sumach St. Tickets are available at ci.ovationtix.com/35805.
The theater requests that all patrons wear masks regardless of vaccine status . Physical distancing requirements are not in place. Watch the ltww.org website for future policy changes.