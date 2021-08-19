Tickets are on sale for “Historic Love Letters” and “Sons Of A Common Mother,” the 2021 Summer Festival productions showing this weekend at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, and a 3 pm. matinee on Sunday, Aug 22.
Tickets are available at ci.ovationtix.com/35805.
“Love Letters”
Directed by Becky Hatley, the production focuses on a collection of letters from the archives of authors, composers, actors and political figures to show some of the ways people communicate love to others through the written word.
“Sons of a Common Mother”
Carol Anselmo and Al Chang are directing this play that takes place 30 years after the end of the Vietnam War when two brothers meet at the Peace Arch border crossing at Blaine, Washington. The original script is by Bellingham playwright Sean Walbeck, has won multiple awards and was a Region IX finalist in the AACTFest 2005 National One-Act Play Competition.
The theater requests that all patrons wear masks regardless of vaccine status because of the increase in the delta coronavirus variant. Physical distancing requirements are not in place. Patrons will be welcomed based on the honor system. Watch the ltww.org website for future policy changes.