A cast and crew at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., are staging the uproarious comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” by Barbara Robinson, in performances through Dec. 8.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 6 and 7 and 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 7 and 8.
General admission is $20, or $15 for students and youths, available online at ltww.org or call the box office at 509-529-3683.
Patrons who have purchased tickets for a performance are encouraged to arrive early for cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 30 minutes before show time.
In this Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history.
Mayhem — and fun for the audience – ensues when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on. The hilarious, yet heartwarming, tale involves Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds and six rowdy kids.
Robert G. Randall and Cheryl Sutlick are directing, with assistance from Kaelyn Nelson. Barb McKinney is producing.
The nonprofit Little Theatre has produced live theatre here since 1944.