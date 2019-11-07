The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, in conjunction with its first stage production this fall, is hosting a gallery of children's art during the production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."
The theater would like to feature art created by kids in preschool through 12th grade, according to the theater newsletter.
Drawings, paintings and small sculptures will be displayed in the downstairs art gallery. "This is not a competition or judged exhibit, we just want to celebrate the creativity of children," according to the newsletter.
All contributions should be submitted by Nov. 19. They will be ready to be returned the week of Dec. 9. All sizes of artwork are welcome.
For more information or to make arrangements to deliver artwork, contact
LTWW Executive Director Mikki Jones at 509-876-1397; Sarah Thomson at 509-301-8448 or Terri Gilbert at 509-525-1595.