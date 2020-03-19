Little Theatre cancels ‘Godspell’ performances, auditions
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Little Theatre of Walla Walla will postpone all scheduled events, including its musical celebration “Godspell,” which had performances planned March 27-April 12.
The closure will also impact the Murder Mystery Dinner and auditions for and production of “Romantic Comedy.”
Murder Mystery Dinner ticket holders will be contacted directly, said Mikki Jones, the theater’s managing director.
Keep an eye on the website at ltww.org. The box office contact is 509-529-3683.