All the action has been behind the scenes for actors, costumers, props people, directors, producers, board members and other volunteers while The Little Theatre of Walla Walla has been closed to theatergoers for the last 15 months.
With many coronavirus pandemic restrictions lifting, the theater will launch its 2021 Summer Festival of Shows beginning this weekend with “Graceland.”
“The foundational form of income for our 77-year-old nonprofit has been nonexistent” during the closure, said Managing Director Mikki Jones. “We have worked diligently to stay as busy as we can behind the scenes with building improvements and projects, but there’s nothing like actually being able to reopen for live performances.
“We’re so fortunate to have teams of incredible volunteers willing to invest their time and talents to bring back productions for our community and visitors to the Walla Walla Valley,” she said on Monday.
The summer festival will feature 13 different productions and events, running until the final weekend of August. Productions will be shorter, approximately an hour in duration, and tickets are only $12 each for festival seating, which allows all attendees to sit wherever they want in the auditorium with no assigned seats.
Tickets are available at LTWW.org and by calling the main office at 509-876-2316 and will be sold at the door right before each performance. Show times will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees.
Regulations currently limit capacity to 50% for 100 seats, Jones said.
“ln order to maximize the opportunity of inviting patrons back while staying in compliance with current state guidelines, as of today, we are forced to limit our attendees to those who are fully vaccinated — children under 12 years are exempt. Fully vaccinated attendees will be able to sit anywhere in the auditorium and will not be required to wear a mask or socially distance.”
“We are not asking to see anyone’s proof of vaccination but will be operating on an ‘honor system’ with our patrons,” she said. Temporarily limiting attendance to those who are vaccinated will allow more people into performances due to the lack of social distancing.
“As noted in our most recent newsletter, as soon as the guidelines change, so will our policy. It is also worth mentioning that according to the governor’s office, if we do not comply with the current guidelines we could be closed down, lose our business license and/or run the risk of exorbitant fines, which we could not weather,” she said. “When our mandates change, so will our policy.”
They are closely monitoring the state’s guidelines and anticipate welcoming everyone back as soon as possible.
“We are very excited to open this weekend and hope we are able to fill up to the maximum capacity allowed. It’s a healthy step back toward the normal, active and vibrant lifestyle enjoyed in Walla Walla,” Jones said.
The full list of shows and dates are on the website, where tickets can also be purchased.