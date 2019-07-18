As it prepares for its 2019-2020 75th anniversary season, The Little Theatre of Walla Walla needs worker bees for assistance in its costume department.
Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday and again on July 27 at the theater, 1130 E. Sumach St.
Helpers will get a chance to see behind-the-scenes as they help size, sort and organize vintage costume pieces.
Space is limited, so signing up in advance is recommended.
For more information call Kathy Rohde at 509-520-5892 or visit ltww.org.
Intro to Lighting workshop Sat.
LTWW on Saturday will also offer a free hour-long Introduction in a Theatre Lighting workshop there at 1 p.m.
Described as fun and interactive, the workshop will give community members the chance to learn about types of theater light fixtures, how and why they are used, and some hands-on experience working with them.
The workshop will be taught by Brian Hatley who has designed lights for many shows, including at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Community College, Gesa Power House Theatre and Cordiner Hall.
The workshop is free, but space is limited, so sign up in advance is recommended. For more information call The Little Theatre of Walla Walla at 509-876-2316 or visit ltww.org.
The Little Theatre is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, which has been producing live theater in Walla Walla since 1944.