The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., will offer a free set-building workshop there from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Time permitting, topics covered will include shop and storage orientation, power tool usage and shop safety, wall (flat) construction, platform assembly, door installation and layout and assembly of stairs. The workshop will be led by George Smith.
The workshop is free, but space is limited, so registering in advance is recommended.
Lunch will be provided. Due to use of power tools, this workshop is for adults only.
For more information call The Little Theatre of Walla Walla at 509-876-2316 or visit ltww.org.
Celebrating its 75th Anniversary season in 2019-2020, Little Theatre is a volunteer-driven nonprofit