Ushers are needed to help during the slate of productions The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is featuring during its Summer Festival.
The theater just recently opened to live performances after being closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams of three ushers are being sought for every performance throughout the summer, said Little Theatre Managing Director Mikki Jones.
Usher duties are brief and minimal, she said. Each production will last approximately an hour, with no intermission or coffee service. Festival seating means attendees may sit anywhere they choose.
Usher responsibilities include showing up 30 minutes before curtain; handing out single-use programs; freshening the restrooms and auditorium after each performance, about 10 to 15 minutes; and assisting patrons as needed.
Each shift should only take about two hours, which includes watching the show, Jones said. Usher jump seats were installed, recently so ushers can enjoy a free performance.
For more information, call the main office during the week at 509-876-2316 or email Jones at mikki.jones@ltww.org.
This is a perfect opportunity for people wishing to dip their toe into the water of volunteerism at the theater, Jones said.
Current COVID-19 guidelines and mandates mean all usher volunteers must be fully vaccinated.