This summer, The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is making up for the coronavirus-induced, indoor-entertainment drought in 2020.
Excitement is palpable among cast and crew as live theater floods back in with A Summer Festival of Shows.
Kate Van Cleve and Robert G. Randall, co-presidents of the board of directors, are wrapping up a challenging year.
“We cannot tell you how excited we are to be bringing live theater back to The Little Theatre stage,” they said in the LTWW newsletter “From the Wings.”
The pair credit Managing Director Mikki Jones for her tremendous support in 2020 and for securing grants that helped keep the nonprofit in good financial standing.
The theater will have a membership meeting at 4 p.m. June 12. Details are being determined on how the meeting will be handled and how people can attend. For details on how to participate in all aspects of the theater, call the main office at 509-876-2316 or email Jones at mikki.jones@ltww.org.
The summer lineup includes:
- “Graceland,” June 25-27: The place is the front entrance of Graceland, the late Elvis Presley’s Memphis mansion, three days before the estate is to be opened to the public. Two ardent Presley fans are camped out before the gates, each determined to be the first to enter the sacred precincts. The two soon progress from dispute to shared confidences and a growing compassion.
Double Feature with two original works by Douglas Carlsen:
- “A Feral House,” July 9-11: Rachel’s house goes missing. With that loss, something else is gained.
- “Dreams Beneath a Tree,” July 9-11: Inspired by Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” and the works of Tom Stoppard and David Mamet, this show explores how each person’s world view shapes connections — to each other, the world around us and the things we cannot know with certainty.
- “A Company of Wayward Saints,” July 16-18: A commedia dell’arte group wanders by mistake into the eye of an allegory. They are humanity, wayward saints all, who are far from home and without means. A nobleman may be their salvation if they can put on a good show for him.
- “Tic-Tac-Toe” and “Be or Not to Be” Game Show, July 23-25: Love game shows? Come watch favorite Little Theatre actors play a game of Tic-Tac-Toe. Members of the audience (who want to) will be randomly selected to be contestants in a fun improvised game of Tic-Tac-Toe. Agree or disagree, but it will be fun night of questions and answers all in the quest for X’s and O’s
- “Almost, Maine,” July 30-Aug. 1: On a Friday night in deepest winter, the residents of the remote, mythical Maine town of Almost — so far north it’s almost in Canada — are falling in and out of love in unexpected, unusual and often hilarious ways. Hearts are getting broken and mended — almost — in a collage of romantic comedy where two actors play 14 different characters.
Double Feature:
- “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” 1953 radio version, Aug. 6-8: Adapted from the book by Jules Verne. Years before their appearance, Verne foretold the submarine, the hot air balloon, the airplane, the telephone, the long-range projectile and many other inventions. But perhaps his greatest writing achievement was the complex, very human character of Captain Nemo, the tragic star of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”
- “UltraViolet,” Aug 6-8: The local cover band UltraViolet plays hard rocking favorites from such bands as Foo Fighters, John Mayer, U2 and more. Featuring Eric Rohde (vocals), Patrick Jones (guitar), Mark Haugen (drums) and Sam Haugen (bass).
Double Feature — Children’s Theatre
- “School of Sharks,” Aug 13-15: Does your school have what it takes to come up with the next million dollar idea? Find out when everyone’s favorite startup competition comes to town, and students, teachers, and parents all gather to pitch their wildest and weirdest business ideas to a panel of eccentric investors. With wacky pitches, hilarious sharks, flexible casting and bonus scenes to customize the runtime, “School of Sharks” is the perfect play to take a bite out of boredom in school.
- “12 Angry Villains,” Aug 13-15: A parody of Reginald Rose’s “Twelve Angry Men,” “12 Angry Villains” follows the trial of Peter Pan, who has allegedly murdered an innocent pirate named Captain Hook. A jury of 12 of the most famous villains will decide Pan’s fate, if only they could stop arguing long enough to take a vote.
- “Love Letters,” Aug 20-22: This performance uses letters from the archives of authors, composers, actors and political figures to show the audience some of the ways people communicate love to others through the written word.
- “Sons of a Common Mother,” Aug 20-22: Thirty years after the end of the Vietnam War, two brothers meet at the Peace Arch border crossing at Blaine, Washington. It is an original script by Bellingham playwright Sean Walbeck and has won multiple awards, as well as being the Region IX Finalist in the AACTFest ‘05 National One-Act Play Competition.
- “A Night of Broadway,” Aug 27-29: The “LT Hideaway” is the place for Broadway music performed by some of Walla Walla’s musical talents.
Visit LTWW.org and the theater’s Facebook page for more information about ticketing, reservations and coronavirus protocols.