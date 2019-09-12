The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a ribbon cutting party at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the theater, 1130 E. Sumach St.
Managing Director Mikki Jones and members of the Board of Directors will be on hand to talk about the theater’s 75 year-history of delivering good plays to the Walla Walla Valley.
The diamond celebration will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, tours of the theater and chances to win tickets to the productions planned for the upcoming season.
For more information, call 509-876-2316.
