WAITSBURG — Waitsburg Lions Club’s all-you-can-eat Salmon Bake, for those 21 and older, is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Don Thomas Building at the Waitsburg Fairgrounds, 349 E. 10th St.
The menu will feature the club’s barbecued salmon, “famous” baked beans, coleslaw, fresh baked garlic bread, a baked potato, beer and wine. Tickets sell out early. Admission is $30 and RSVPs are required at ubne.ws/2kD44e6. Tickets are also sold at the Waitsburg Grocery, and in Walla Walla at Randy Pearson’s dental office and the John Deere dealership.