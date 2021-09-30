TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lights and Lasers will return to Canyon Springs Golf Course, 199 Canyon Springs Road, on the nights of Oct. 8-10.

In its fourth year, the annual event draws thousands of guests to Twin Falls, so Southern Idaho Tourism is staging it at the golf course again to provide ample space for physical distancing.

Like last year, this year’s Lights and Lasers show also offers a touchless check-in system.

Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry said interest in the event has grown each year among locals and tourists and the production’s artistic direction never ceases to amaze her.

“The Lights and Lasers show is truly magical,” Barry said. “It’s set to timeless music amidst beautiful canyon scenes and Perrine Coulee Falls. And this year’s event, which builds off last year’s show, celebrates Idaho’s magnificent beauty.”

Early purchase of tickets is urged as they sell out fast. Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com.

VIP tickets for the premier viewing area cost $75 each and include a three-course, sit-down meal in the clubhouse. General admission tickets are $60 per car load and include parking.

Non-parking tickets for patrons arriving by taxi, Uber or other drop-off services cost $12 each. Busing services are not offered this year, but ample parking is available.

 

