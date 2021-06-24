The Walla Walla Public Library theme for June highlights Pride Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters.
Peters’s novel follows three characters whose lives intertwine around an unexpected pregnancy. Reese, a trans woman approaching her mid-30s, has always longed to be a mother. But as a single woman with a limited income, it seems increasingly unlikely she will be able to adopt a child. Her ex, Ames, lived for several years as a trans woman named Amy, before detransitioning and living his life again as a man. “Detransition, Baby” arrived with a tremendous weight of expectations on it. It lives up to them … a terrific read, one that looks unflinchingly at the trans experience in modern America. — Vox
The youth selection is a nonfiction picture book: “Rainbow: A First Book of Pride,” by Michael Genhart.
In a festive introduction to Pride that doubles as a color primer, Genhart shows readers the meaning behind each hue in the rainbow flag: “Every color means something.” Rainbows, Genhart writes, are universally loved: they “make the world smile.” In a final spread, families are seen waving Pride flags and walking together in solidarity (“Be happy. Be love. Be proud.”) A joyous tribute to LGBTQ families. Ages 3-5. — Publishers Weekly
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.