Halloween

Three-year-old Allizay Reyes looks to the next house on the block as her friend Riley McCloskey gets some love from her grandma, Sandy Goings, during the 2017 annual early trick-or-treat event on Carrie and Edith Streets in North Walla Walla.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla County Rural Library District's annual Halloween party  will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the College Place Lions Clubhouse at Lions Park, Southeast Larch Avenue.

The party will include costume contests for kids and adults, carnival games, dancing, crafts and more, organizers said.

 

