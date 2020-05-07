In addition to downloadable eBook and audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library, anytime.overdrive.com, check out other learning resources at wallawallapubliclibrary.org under Kids & Teens, Learning and Fun: TumbleBooks, tumblebooklibrary.com; Starfall,
starfall.com; National Geographic Kids, kids.nationalgeographic.com; and eBook/audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library:
Kids Nonfiction eBooks
"Counting on Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Saved Apollo 13,” by Helaine Becker; illustrated by Tiemdow Phumiruk
In Becker’s biography of the NASA mathematician, readers first meet Johnson as a child with boundless curiosity and a remarkable aptitude for mathematics. Due to segregation, Johnson’s family moved to a town with a black high school so that she could continue her studies. Her interest in research mathematics eventually led her to employment at NASA, doing the “tasks that men thought were boring and unimportant.” On the contrary, Becker emphasizes, the roles that Johnson and other women played were essential to determining a spaceship’s trajectory—a point made clear as Johnson calculates the flight path to ensure the safe return of Apollo 13. Phumiruk works in a crisp, uncluttered art style, infusing emotionality into more private moments of reflection. Johnson is pictured gazing at the moon, encircled with strings of mathematical equations: “She was no longer the kid who dreamed of what lay beyond the stars. She was now a star herself.” Ages 5-9
— Publishers Weekly
“Insect Superpowers: 18 Real Bugs that Smash, Zap, Hypnotize, Sting, and Devour! (Insect Book for Kids, Book about Bugs for Kids),” by Kate Messner; illustrated by Jillian Nickell
Messner celebrates 18 insects' "superpowers" using large, informative comic-book style sequences, pithy chapter titles ("Great Imposters," "Big and Tough," "Masters of Chemical Weaponry"), clever phrases ("the malevolent mimic," "the great glue shooter," "the sonar smasher"), and large-print exclamations. Sidebars and inserts include each insect's common and scientific name and other information such as physical features, secret hideout, superpower, favorite food, allies, and archenemy. Comic book–style sequences show the insect in action. The termite, described as "the great glue shooter" because of how it wards off ant attacks, is depicted in a four-page spread confronting an ant and accompanied by other termite soldiers. An afterword emphasizes that all the information in the book is true, even though some insects have powers that rival fictional superheroes. Ages 8-12
— School Library Journal
“Grace Hopper: Queen of Computer Code,” by Laurie Wallmark; illustrated by Katy Wu
Grace Hopper was a pioneer in computer programming whose accomplishments have had lasting influence.A breezy introductory verse names some of Hopper's most notable characteristics, including "Rule breaker. / Chance taker. / Troublemaker." A prose narrative takes over, explaining how from early childhood she was fascinated by how things worked, disassembling clocks and creating a dollhouse elevator. Fortunately, the girl had parents who supported her talents at a time when women were not encouraged to attain higher learning, especially in math and science. When the country entered World War II, she enlisted in the WAVES, the women's division of the Naval Reserve, overcoming age and weight restrictions. She worked on programs for the earliest computers and for each more complicated machine that followed, solving complex problems and eventually revolutionizing the use of word commands to replace the binary system. She is credited with first using the term "bug" to describe a computer glitch; she discovered that a moth had caused a computer to break down. She eventually became an admiral and remained in the Navy until she was 80. Wallmark's tone is admiring, even awestruck, describing Hopper's skill, inventiveness, and strength of character in straightforward, accessible language, introducing a neglected heroine to a new generation of readers. Wu's strong, bright digital illustrations perfectly complement the text while incorporating Hopper's own words in a variety of bold, eye-catching pull quotes scattered throughout the pages. Amazing Grace indeed. Ages 5-9
— Kirkus Reviews
"Engineering Solutions for Epidemics and Pandemics," by Kara Rogers
Although infectious disease outbreaks have long threatened the well-being of human societies, the realization that such epidemics and pandemics can be controlled or even prevented in the first place is recent. With advances in scientific understanding of disease and the development of technologies for the early detection of infectious agents, health agencies are better equipped for disease prevention and surveillance. This volume explores epidemic and pandemic threats and approaches to disease detection, prevention, and surveillance, relating them to concepts that lie at the foundation of STEM education. It also describes the steps readers can take to prepare for disease outbreaks. Ages 7-up
— Summary