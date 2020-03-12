Budding and established gardeners are encouraged to come to a free, family friendly spring celebration at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21. The library is launching a new Seed Library. Participants may browse its contents and plant their seedlings in up-cycled newsprint planter pots. For more details, contact Erin Wells at ewells@wallawallawa.gov or 509-524-4433.
